Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $19.22 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 7.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 633.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

