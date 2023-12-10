Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 13.0% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $100,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WFC opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.