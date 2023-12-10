Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 13.0% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $100,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE WFC opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
