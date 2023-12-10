Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. Seagen comprises approximately 2.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Seagen by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 171.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 45.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $19,361,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.03. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

