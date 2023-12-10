Matrix Capital Management Company LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,532,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,085,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 5.9% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned approximately 0.99% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

