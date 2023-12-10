Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $1.10 Billion Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP cut its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for 12.8% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 3.11% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $1,100,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $245,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,947,000 after purchasing an additional 514,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

