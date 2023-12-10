MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Lifted by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 7.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $67,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

