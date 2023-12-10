59 North Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,627,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,800,000. Knife River accounts for 8.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 2.88% of Knife River at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $40,735,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $74,029,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.