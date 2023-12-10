59 North Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,627,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,800,000. Knife River accounts for 8.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 2.88% of Knife River at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $40,735,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $74,029,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Stock Performance
KNF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $62.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNF
Knife River Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.