59 North Capital Management LP Has $84.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 9.6% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $84,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.1 %

Ferguson stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $181.37.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

