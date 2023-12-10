Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2,688.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,505,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 231,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 165,718 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 415,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 269,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

