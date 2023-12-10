JS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 309,660 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000. Catalent accounts for about 1.8% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.