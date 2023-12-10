APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. APi Group makes up approximately 2.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of APi Group worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.