Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $74.32 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,016 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $74,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,628 shares of company stock valued at $20,070,814 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.