Capula Management Ltd Acquires 3,640 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.70. 1,231,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

