48,780 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,539,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339,668. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.