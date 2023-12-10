Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $16.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,282. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

