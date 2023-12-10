Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

