Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stake Lifted by Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion makes up 51.8% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 13.48% of Garrett Motion worth $264,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,148.7% in the second quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,330,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940,141 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,666,000. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 69,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 1,706,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,257. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

