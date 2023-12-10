Lisk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $171.06 million and $4.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002559 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

