Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s 4th Largest Position

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 6.3% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $64,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,096. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.