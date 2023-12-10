Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.40

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $234.62 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 587,027,609 coins and its circulating supply is 587,027,152 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

