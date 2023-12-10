Ardor Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $107.10 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00081241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001935 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

