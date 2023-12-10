iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,523 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

