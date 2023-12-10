Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.