Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

