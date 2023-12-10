Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 102,531 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,531 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $89,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $138.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

