iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786,858 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FXI opened at $23.70 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

