Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Makes New $102.49 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,540,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,490,000. Toast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Toast as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

