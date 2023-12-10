Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,818 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $126,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $25,818,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $457.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.14 and its 200 day moving average is $429.09. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

