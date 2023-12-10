2,597,734 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,597,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,607,000. PDD comprises 3.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at $134,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $147.65.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

