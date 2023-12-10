Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $362.65 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,730 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 7.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.21% of DoorDash worth $362,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,500 shares of company stock worth $61,351,171. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

