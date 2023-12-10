Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stake Lessened by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

