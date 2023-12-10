PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.90.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $443.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $466.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

