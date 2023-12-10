Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after purchasing an additional 108,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.94 and a 1-year high of $168.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

