PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Flywire worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Flywire by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 456,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,710 shares of company stock worth $2,268,587. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.25 and a beta of 0.94. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Flywire’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.