PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $4,136,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jabil by 5.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jabil by 25.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 220.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 90,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE JBL opened at $119.00 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

