PDT Partners LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,469 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JHG opened at $27.36 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

