PDT Partners LLC Sells 50,400 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10,433.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 720,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 95,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 63.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,010,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.