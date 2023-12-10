Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

ONTO opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

