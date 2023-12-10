Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,190 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

