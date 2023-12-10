PDT Partners LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina
Sanmina Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
