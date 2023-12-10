Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after acquiring an additional 605,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after acquiring an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,945 shares of company stock worth $27,061,552. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

