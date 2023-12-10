PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,173 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 77,861 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 188.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of PATH opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,850 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

