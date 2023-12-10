PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,841 shares of company stock worth $4,962,487. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

