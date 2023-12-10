PDT Partners LLC Acquires 13,768 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

SMAR opened at $44.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

