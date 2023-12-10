Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $223,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $461.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

