PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $221.74 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average of $198.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

