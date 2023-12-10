e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,354. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

