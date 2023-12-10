DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean makes up approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DigitalOcean worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

