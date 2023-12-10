PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 91,212 shares during the period. Euronav accounts for approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.49.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.