New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
